Kava & Chai launch two new signature drinks for Ramadan

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:50 PM

To kick off Ramadan in style, Kava & Chai is launching two new signature drinks and a special offer of a beverage and dessert for Dh35. Comprising specialty drinks and unique sweet treats, the special Ramadan menu features customer favourites such as the signature Kava & Chai frappes and lattes, fruit iced teas and cheesecake jars. New additions to the menu include the Saffron Americano and the rose and pistachio latte. The Saffron Americano comes infused with the sophistication of saffron and topped with deliciously smooth whipped cream. Adding a unique touch to an inspiring menu, the rose and pistachio latte offers a traditional twist with Arabian pistachio cream and fragrant rose water.

Saffron Americano

Americano infused with the sophistication of saffron and topped with delectable, whipped cream.

Rose and pistachio latte

Signature Kava & Chai latte with traditional Arabian-inspired pistachio cream and rose water.

Mike Butler, CEO of Kava & Chai, said: “Our new Ramadan-inspired drinks are made using carefully selected ingredients that celebrate Arabian culture and heritage. We have stayed true to our specialty coffee and tea roots and designed new beverages that incorporate unique and exciting flavours and are best enjoyed with those we treasure.”

Kava & Chai’s new signature drinks are available this Ramadan from outlets at Mall of the Emirates, University of Sharjah, and Medcare Hospital in Sharjah, or you can order online through delivery apps, Talabat, Zomato and Deliveroo.