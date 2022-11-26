Kava and Chai launches special winter menu

Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:38 AM

Kava and Chai, the UAE homegrown specialty coffee and tea house, has launched its limited-time menu of winter favourites this season. The menu includes the pumpkin spiced latte and frappe, the salted caramel latte, its uniquely flavoured raspberry hot chocolate, and a range of desserts to complement Kava and Chai specialty coffee and premium tea.

Mike Butler, CEO of Kava and Chai, said: "We're pleased to launch our new Winter Festival menu to coincide with December's celebrations. We're staying true to our specialty coffee roots by putting a festive twist on our signature blends and ensuring our customers enjoy more of the drinks they love."

Kava and Chai has also launched a winter treat bundle with any hot beverage and dessert for Dh35 only.

Kava and Chai's festive winter menu is available at the Mall of the Emirates and all outlets in Sharjah and Dubai and via delivery platforms — Talabat, Careem and Deliveroo.