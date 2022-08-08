Kava and Chai launches cool summer menu

With summer in full swing, Kava and Chai, the UAE homegrown coffee and tea house has launched a new menu bursting with summer flavours and vibes. The new summer menu features an array of sweet treats and the Kava and Chai signature specialty coffee and premium teas. The new dessert concepts offer a twist on the traditional with strawberry and chocolate cheesecakes served in a jar, coffee and date cakes and freshly baked cookies designed to satisfy sweet cravings.
Mike Butler, CEO at Kava and Chai, said: “Our new menu is a seasonal array of drinks and light bites made with carefully selected ingredients inspired by summer. By staying true to our specialty coffee and tea roots, we are incorporating exciting new variations to appeal to customer tastebuds, redefining the experience and making it accessible to all.”
