KAT BLACK unveils Dubai Hills villa transformation amid shift towards restrained luxury design

Dubai-based luxury interior design and fit-out studio KAT BLACK has completed a major residential transformation in Dubai Hills Estate, delivering a 6,000 sq ft bespoke family villa that reflects what the company describes as a growing shift in UAE luxury residential design away from overt maximalism towards more understated, craft-led interiors.

Completed over a five-month build programme, the villa replaces the original developer-specification interior with a fully customised scheme spanning eight bedrooms, formal and informal living areas, a dedicated majlis, private gym, and outdoor entertainment space overlooking the Dubai Hills Golf Club fairway.

The project was designed and supervised entirely in-house by the studio’s team, with interiors centred around honed travertine, hand-textured plaster, fluted oak veneers, and antique brass finishes. Statement furnishings and pieces were sourced from ateliers across Milan, Paris, and Antwerp.

According to the studio, the project reflects a broader movement increasingly shaping Dubai’s luxury villa market, particularly across communities including Dubai Hills Estate, Emirates Hills, Tilal Al Ghaf and Palm Jebel Ali.

“The brief from this family was a complete departure from what we were specifying five years ago,” said Kat Black Khalil, founder and creative director of KAT BLACK.

“Clients of this calibre no longer want to walk into a home that announces its price tag. They want craft, they want materiality, they want every surface to feel considered and bespoke. That is a much harder brief to deliver, and it is the brief we are now seeing across almost every villa enquiry coming into the studio.”

Operating from its Sheikh Zayed Road gallery, the studio serves residential, hospitality, retail and commercial clients across the UAE. The company said its integrated design-and-build model allows it to compress delivery timelines that traditionally extend between 12 and 18 months in the wider market.

Industry forecasts indicate the UAE luxury interior design market is expected to exceed Dh8.5 billion by 2027, supported by continued real estate expansion, rising high-net-worth migration, and increasing demand for premium fit-out and renovation projects across Dubai’s high-end residential communities.

KAT BLACK said enquiry volumes for full-villa transformations have increased significantly over the past 18 months, with a growing proportion of buyers coming from Europe, Russia and South Asia.

“This is no longer a market where you can win a project on renderings alone,” added Kat Black Khalil.

“Clients are arriving at the studio with detailed reference boards from European interiors magazines and asking whether we can deliver that level of craft here. Our answer is that we already are and the Dubai Hills project is proof of that.”

The residence features a triple-height entrance hall finished in honed travertine, alongside a hand-forged bronze balustrade commissioned from a European metalwork atelier. The main reception space incorporates a fluted oak feature wall, poured concrete fireplace surround, and bespoke joinery produced by the studio’s workshop.

The kitchen was designed as the central social hub of the home and includes book-matched calacatta viola marble, brushed antique brass detailing, and a 15-foot continuous marble island. The principal suite features a private dressing room, freestanding stone bath overlooking the golf course, and a study finished in Venetian plaster with custom bronze detailing.

Lighting throughout the property was specified on a scene-by-scene basis using concealed architectural lighting and a full Lutron control infrastructure.

“You can see a poorly lit luxury villa from the driveway,” the founder noted. “It is one of the most common issues we are asked to correct on retrofit projects.”

Further information is available at www.katblackuae.com