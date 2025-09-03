Karting in the Emirates enters new chapter with IAME UAE and Media Friends alliance

Karting in the UAE is entering a new chapter, with IAME UAE confirming the calendar for the 2025/2026 season and announcing a landmark partnership with Media Friends as the official media and broadcast partner.

IAME, the Italian company founded in 1968 and recognised as the world’s leading kart engine manufacturer, continues to play a central role in the growth of the sport in the Emirates. Karting was first introduced to the UAE through the vision of Sheikh Waleed Al Qassimi, whose pioneering efforts laid the foundation for today’s thriving championship.

With more than two decades of experience in motorsport media, Media Friends will oversee all aspects of coverage. Fans can look forward to high-quality live streaming, multi-camera production, exclusive interviews, and digital content that captures the intensity of race weekends. For drivers and teams, this translates into greater visibility, broader exposure, and stronger connections with a fast-growing motorsport community in the UAE and beyond.

The 2025/2026 season will feature 10 championship rounds alongside the Middle East Cup 2026, taking drivers across some of the UAE’s most prestigious circuits. The season opens in October at RAK Track in Ras Al Khaimah, followed by Dubai Kartdrome later that month. November brings competition to Sharjah Kart Track, while January will host two rounds at Yas Marina Circuit and the MEC at Sharjah Kart Track. The championship then moves to Al Forsan in Abu Dhabi before concluding in February back at RAK Track.

The championship will continue to host four primary categories — Bambino, Mini, Junior, and Senior — will once again be contested, attracting drivers from across the GCC and beyond. In a move to align with international best practices, scrutineering for the new season will also be supported by IAME Italy for the first time, ensuring fairness, transparency, and competitiveness across every category.

Giovanni Dezzani, CEO of Media Friends, said: “We are proud to bring our two decades of motorsport media expertise to the UAE, where karting is growing at an incredible pace. Our goal is to raise the visibility of the sport and give drivers, teams, and fans the coverage they deserve. Partnering with IAME UAE is a unique opportunity to deliver a championship that is not only competitive on track but also compelling to follow from anywhere in the world.”

IAME UAE has also confirmed that RAK Track, the official home of the championship, will undergo renovation and redevelopment during the 2025/2026 season. The upgrades will introduce new technical features, enhanced safety measures, and innovative race dynamics, offering drivers a refreshed and challenging experience unique in the Middle East.

With a 10-round calendar, the return of the MEC, upgraded facilities, international-standard scrutineering, and professional media coverage, the 2025/2026 season signals a new era for karting in the Emirates.