Kanz Jewels wins ‘Gold Jewellery of the Year – UAE’

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:12 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:38 PM

Kanz Jewels, the UAE’s leading jewellery brand, was recognised for their exquisite and exclusive jewellery collection in the fourth edition of Retail Jeweller World Middle East Awards 2023, the Middle East’s first recognition platform for retail jewellers. Announcing this in a press release, Anil Dhanak, managing director at Kanz Jewels, said that the Retail Jeweller World Middle East Awards has developed into the most desired and distinguished reward for design, retail, marketing and professional excellence in the Middle East retail jewellery business.

It goes without saying that the platform strives to recognise excellence as well as achievements across design, marketing, customer experience and more from premier jewellery business houses that are based in the region.

“This is yet another recognition for Kanz Jewels, from the region’s leading platform that recognises excellence in the jewellery industry. At Kanz Jewels, we are noted for our gold and diamond jewellery collections. We believe our product designs, jewellery range with high quality craftsmanship and unique pieces have made Kanz the favourite among customers in this part of the region.

Kanz, an Arabic word which means ‘treasure’, has stayed true to its meaning among discerning customers. Our wide range of collections include bridal, full set, bracelets, bangles, rings, earrings, chains as well as accessories. We are really honoured to win this award. As I understand, retail jeweller management had a team to identify the 2023 edition award winners based on well-determined criteria,” he added.