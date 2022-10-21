Kanz Jewels set for a glittering Diwali with its glamorous collection

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 1:11 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:14 PM

Kanz Jewels has lined up a new range of exclusive gold and diamond jewellery in preparation for Diwali. Anil Dhanak, managing director at Kanz Jewels, said: "Gold has always been the safest and best investment but lately prices have dipped making it an even better time to buy gold jewellery. The festive season means there's also bigger offers and better variety."

"We've taken advantage of open travel scenarios to curate the most attractive pieces from around the world, picking out designs from India, Turkey, Italy, Kuwait, Bahrain and other jewellery centres. We're prepared to meet consumer interest with our most exciting collections yet and look forward to crafting a luxurious shopping experience for all that walk into the doors of a Kanz Jewels boutique," Dhanak added.

Established in 1991 by Dhanak, Kanz Jewels is one of the oldest jewellers in the Deira Gold Souk and a local favourite amongst casual buyers and jewellery enthusiasts. A strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to 12 showrooms, across Dubai, of which 10 showrooms are in Gold Souk, Deira Dubai. Gold Souk is the most preferred spot for tourists who visit ‘The City of Gold’.

For customers in Dubai, Diwali is the best time to buy gold for themselves as well as to gift to loved ones. “Diwali is an auspicious and treasured occasion when families visit their favourite jeweller and select pieces that will always remind them of the happiness of this festive season. It’s a special honour for us to be a part of these moments and to make it more wholesome, we’ve lined up many benefits including low making charges,” Dhanak concluded.