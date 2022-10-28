Kanoo Energy all set to showcase innovative technology at ADIPEC 2022

Kanoo Energy, a division of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, will be participating in Abu Dhabi from October 31 to November 3

Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 6:06 PM

Kanoo Energy will be at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, showcasing a range of sustainable technological innovations that are accelerating the growing demand for energy transition.

Participating at stand 12330 in hall 12 this year, the visitors will witness Kanoo Energy’s collaborative offerings divided in industrial and technology categories.

The Kanoo Energy stand will have a mini theatre setup for the first time to display technical presentations by participating partner companies. The sessions will provide enriching industry insights, challenges, and market disruptions that will be at the heart of the global dialogue on the future of energy. The stand will also amplify the achievements and futuristic direction adopted by Kanoo Energy and its partners via a giant screen.

More than 150,000 professionals and corporate representatives will be visiting over the four days of the event. Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in the capital of the UAE, ADIPEC is the world’s most influential meeting place where oil, gas and energy companies and professionals convene in-person, safely and securely.

Commenting on the participation, Ali Abdulla Kanoo, president at Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said: “For over decades now, ADIPEC remains a very important platform and a great initiative from ADNOC. It is a great arrangement to bring together global industry leaders from around the world. With our participation at ADIPEC 2022, Kanoo Energy strengthens our commitment to align with the UAE vision to pioneer a new era of technology development in the future of energy."

“When you have initiatives such as Cop 27 and Cop 28 lining up on the world stage, coming together for ADIPEC only helps as a vital support system. For us at Kanoo Energy, it has always been about innovations through collaborations. Over the four days in Abu Dhabi, we will showcase existing and new solutions, create business opportunities as well as strengthen our relationships and network across the whole energy sector," Kanoo added.

Manoj Tripathy, CEO at Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said: “We are contributing towards building national capacities in energy technologies. This involves Kanoo Energy investing into renewable energy, gas fired power solutions, the internet of things (IoT), using AI in an energy production unit, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing, etc."

The Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group is one of the oldest and largest family-owned independent group of companies with varied interests. Kanoo Energy, a subsidiary, is a leading engineering service provider to core sector industries – oil and gas, power, utility, mining, construction, among others – across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Oman.