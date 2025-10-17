  • search in Khaleej Times
Kangana Ranaut graces the launch of Puranmal’s new flagship restaurant in Dubai

The new restaurant represents a refreshed chapter for the brand, reimagining its rich heritage through contemporary design, elevated presentation, and an expanded menu

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 10:39 AM

Dubai witnessed a grand celebration of Indian culture and cuisine as Puranmal, the UAE’s iconic name in authentic Indian sweets and vegetarian delicacies, officially unveiled its new flagship restaurant at Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).

The event brought together food enthusiasts, prominent personalities, and members of the media for an evening that beautifully reflected India’s timeless traditions blended with modern sophistication. The highlight of the evening was a special appearance by Kangana Ranaut, who joined in commemorating the brand’s milestone moment.

Founded on a legacy that spans over a century, Puranmal has long been synonymous with purity, flavour, and hospitality, serving generations of Indian food lovers across the UAE. The new restaurant represents a refreshed chapter for the brand, reimagining its rich heritage through contemporary design, elevated presentation, and an expanded menu that celebrates India’s diverse culinary artistry.

Guests at the launch were treated to an indulgent spread of authentic Indian sweets, savouries, and vegetarian delights, each crafted with Puranmal’s signature attention to detail and dedication to quality. The warm ambience and refined setting echoed the brand’s philosophy of offering an experience that is both nostalgic and new.

A spokesperson for Puranmal shared: “This launch marks an evolution of our brand — a perfect harmony of tradition and modernity. Our mission remains the same: to bring the essence of authentic Indian cuisine to Dubai’s multicultural audience, in a way that feels both timeless and contemporary.”

With its latest opening in JLT, Puranmal continues to expand its culinary presence across the UAE, reaffirming its position as a pioneer in Indian vegetarian dining and a trusted name in the region’s vibrant F&B landscape.