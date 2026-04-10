Kandura Rally 5th Edition returns as the spirit of unity and resilience takes centre stage

Dubai’s most anticipated motor fest lifestyle experience, Kandura Rally, returns for its milestone fifth edition on April 11, 2026, set against the vibrant backdrop and skylines at Dubai Festival City Grounds. More than just a motor show, Kandura Rally has evolved into a powerful expression of culture, community, and connection.

Bringing together over 200+ curated vehicles, the event will showcase an extraordinary spectrum of automotive excellence, from supercars to timeless classics, custom builds, superbikes, Harleys, Slingshots and rugged off-road machines competing for glory in their categories. Each vehicle represents more than engineering; it reflects individuality, artistry, and the stories of those who live and breathe automotive culture.

Now in its fifth edition, Kandura Rally continues to redefine the format of a traditional car show. It is an immersive, open-to-all experience designed for enthusiasts, families, and the wider community alike. Visitors can expect a dynamic atmosphere filled with live entertainment, engaging brand activations, interactive zones, and a vibrant selection of food and lifestyle experiences, all curated to create a day that is as much about people as it is about cars. The coolest motor show in the UAE continues to evolve with a tech-driven edge, featuring a dedicated judging app that was introduced last year enhancing transparency, structure, and the overall competition experience.

At its core, Kandura Rally is a reflection of the nation it belongs to. Rooted in visionary leadership and the spirit of its people, the UAE rises with strength, unity and unwavering pride. It stands as a reminder of the values that define the UAE - resilience, gratitude and a shared sense of purpose. At its core, Kandura Rally reflects this spirit, where in moments of uncertainty, we stand proud with the UAE, one community, one nation, rising stronger together.

Powered by strong partnerships, Kandura Rally 2026 is presented by BusinessBay.io, with DIEZ as Silver Sponsor, Metaspace as Gaming Partner, and Khaleej Times as media partner, and Dubai Calendar reflecting brands that have stepped in with purpose, standing united to support community and culture.

"Kandura Rally goes beyond automotive - it brings people together in a way that feels real and relevant. As a brand rooted in innovation, community and growth, we’re proud to stand behind a platform in its 5th edition as it celebrates unity, culture, and shared experiences," said Mohammed Akram, founder, BusinessBay.io.

Organised by Orbit Events, the rally has steadily grown into one of the region’s most distinctive community-driven automotive platforms. It offers brands a meaningful opportunity to connect with a highly engaged audience through authentic experiences that go beyond visibility to create lasting impact.