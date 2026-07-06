KamelPay launches AbsoluteCard to support UAE businesses in streamlining corporate payments

KamelPay, the UAE-born fintech building integrated financial solutions for businesses and their workforce, has launched AbsoluteCard, a complete corporate payments ecosystem built for the way businesses spend, control and reconcile. AbsoluteCard brings together a web portal, a mobile app and a corporate card powered by the Mastercard network in partnership with Mawarid Finance.

The launch was celebrated at Kempinski The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, where senior bankers, corporate leaders, exchange house executives and financial institutions gathered to mark the milestone.

The launch comes at a time when businesses across the UAE are operating in an increasingly regulated and transparent financial environment. The introduction of corporate tax and the implementation of E-invoicing requirements have made accurate tracking, categorisation and reporting of every business expense more important than ever. At the same time, growing organisations continue to face increasing pressure to manage spending across departments, projects, subsidiaries and employees with speed and accuracy.

AbsoluteCard is aimed at addressing these challenges by giving finance leaders real-time visibility and control in one connected system.

Hussain AlQemzi, chairman of KamelPay, said: “The UAE stands as one of the world’s most inspiring examples of how innovation, ambition and disciplined execution can shape the future of financial services. At KamelPay, we are proud to stand with the UAE and to play our part in this journey by developing financial solutions that empower businesses, support people and contribute to the nation’s digital transformation. AbsoluteCard reflects that commitment, helping companies operate with greater confidence, control and clarity.”

At its core, AbsoluteCard is built around everyday corporate spending, allowing businesses to issue corporate cards, set spending limits, assign role-based access and track transactions in real time. The platform also enables the creation of multiple virtual IBANs, which can be used to manage funds across different entities, teams or projects. It includes a centralised approval system and real-time fund loading, giving businesses a structured way to oversee spending and allocate budgets.

The offering comes as companies look to digitise expense management and bring spending controls, approvals and transaction visibility into one system. For finance teams, such tools can help support expense management, while giving business leaders greater visibility over how company funds are being used.

Ehsan Rahman, co-founder and CEO of KamelPay, added: “AbsoluteCard is the result of a shared belief that corporate payments in this region deserve better tools, not just digital versions of old processes. It puts genuine control and visibility in the hands of finance teams and gives banks and financial institutions a product they can offer their own clients with no infrastructure to build. This is a milestone for KamelPay and for what comes next in business payments across the GCC.”

AbsoluteCard also has wider relevance for the financial sector. As a technology solution provider, KamelPay built it as a ready-to-plug-in offering for banks, exchange houses and financial institutions. They can extend it to their own corporate clients without building new infrastructure, making it both a spend management tool and a scalable distribution model for institutional partners.