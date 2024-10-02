Kamco Invest - DIFC appoints Musaed Al Saleh as senior executive officer

Faisal M. Sarkhou, chief executive officer of Kamco Invest (Kuwait) and chairman of Kamco Invest - DIFC.

Kamco Invest, a regional non-banking financial powerhouse with one of the largest AUMs in the region, has announced the appointment of Musaed Al Saleh as senior executive officer to lead its operation in the UAE.

Musaed joined Kamco Invest – DIFC in March 2024 as director of Wealth Management, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in investments, banking, and development projects and an extensive international network spanning across Kuwait and the GCC. Previously, he served as a member of the board of directors at Commercial Bank of Kuwait and was a member of the loans committee for six years.

He was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, for which he received acknowledgment from the late Emir of Kuwait. With a diverse background in both private and non-profit sectors, Musaed has served on the Boards of various international corporations and NGOs. He holds an MBA from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School and was a Fellow at Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs. Faisal M. Sarkhou, chief executive officer of Kamco Invest (Kuwait) and chairman of Kamco Invest - DIFC, said: “I would like to congratulate Musaed on his appointment as senior executive officer of Kamco Invest – DIFC. Since joining the company, Musaed has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead with vision and purpose, significantly enhancing our strategic initiatives in the UAE. His extensive experience, coupled with his deep understanding of the region's financial landscape and his exceptional network, uniquely position him to drive our growth and innovation in the UAE.” Commenting on his appointment, Al Saleh said: “I am honoured to take on this new role at Kamco Invest – DIFC. The UAE represents a dynamic market which is a testament to its leadership, and I am committed to creating value for our clients and stakeholders. I look forward to leading our talented team in expanding our footprint and continue delivering a wide variety of financial solutions to meet the needs of our diverse client base.”

It is worth noting that Kamco Invest manages an AUM of around $15.9 billion on behalf of its clients in various asset classes and jurisdictions, positioning it amongst the largest asset managers in the Mena region. The company also holds a strong track record with investment banking credentials exceeding USD38.7bn since inception till 30 June 2024 in equity capital markets, debt capital markets and mergers & acquisitions.