Kalyan Silks showroom inaugurated by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Sharjah

Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 4:21 PM

Kalyan Silks added one more showroom to its ever-growing network. Thousands of expatriates were present at Muweilah, Sharjah during the inauguration of the new showroom by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the brand ambassador of Kalyan Silks. The huge crowd that came to witness the inauguration is a strong testimony to the patronage that Kalyan Silks enjoys. This is Kalyan Silks’ second outlet in Sharjah and sixth in the UAE. T S Pattabhiraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Silks, said: "I am happy to state that our association with Prithviraj started in 2010 with our fourth showroom. In a span of 12 years we have grown together. This is our 34th showroom and the ongoing relationship has strengthened over the years."

Speaking on the occasion Sukumaran said that Kalyan Silks endorsement is his biggest blockbuster. “I know as much about Kalyan Silks as their management does, due to my long-term association with the brand. I am certain that very soon Kalyan Silks will reach the landmark of 100 showrooms. It gives me great happiness to be a part of the Kalyan Silks legacy since this is my greatest success story. In 2013, I came for the inauguration of Kalyan Silks’ first showroom in Sharjah. After a long gap I am coming to Sharjah to inaugurate the Kalyan Silks’ second showroom in Sharjah."

Conceived as a full-fledged fashion hotspot, the Muweilah showroom showcases the finest and the latest in silk, ladieswear, menswear, teenswear and kidswear. To bring the most exclusive collections to Sharjah, Kalyan Silks has optimised its production facilities which include over 1,000 looms, more than 100 production units and innumerable fashion salons.

The next international showroom will be opened in Qatar, in line with the FIFA World Cup 2022. To further strengthen its presence across South India, Kalyan Silks will also launch various showrooms in the cities of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, new showrooms will come up in Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam and Alappuzha while Coimbatore and Madurai will be the new destinations in Tamil Nadu. With showrooms in Karama, Meena Bazaar, Qusais, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat, the brand already has a strong presence in the Middle East region.