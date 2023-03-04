Kalyan Jewellers opens new showroom in Ras Al Khaimah

We see tremendous growth potential in this new market, considering the exponential level at which this emirate is developing.

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:07 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 2:34 PM

Kalyan Jewellers recently launched its brand new showroom in Ras Al Khaimah. The new and luxurious showroom at Al Nakheel, located at Al Montaser Street, is the first showroom of the jewellery brand in this city. It is the brand’s 18th showroom in the UAE and 175th showroom globally. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers: said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first showroom in Ras Al Khaimah. We see tremendous growth potential in this new market, considering the exponential level at which this emirate is developing.

We aim to offer a best-in-class buying experience, by providing our patrons with the best of designs, valuable offers and a personalised and unparalleled shopping environment.” Celebrating the showroom launch in its signature style, the jewellery brand has announced attractive launch offers, including a discount of up to 25 per cent off on making charges for all gold jewellery products and a discount of up to 60 per cent off on select diamond products.