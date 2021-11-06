Kalyan Jewellers India and ME

showrooms reach 150

Leading jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers, launched its brand new showrooms at Noida ‘The Great India Place’ GIP Mall and Vegas Mall, Dwarka, which was inaugurated by Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassadors Wamiqa Gabbi, Manju Warrier and Ritabhari Chakrobarthy.

T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Today, marks a very special moment for us – with these two new showrooms in Delhi NCR, Kalyan Jewellers is at the golden milestone of 150 showrooms across India and the Middle East.

Being a customer-first brand, our priority has always been giving our patrons maximum value from their purchases, and our showrooms reflect this focus with their extensive product range as well as the safe and best-in-class shopping experience they offer to everyone who visits us.

We would like to reiterate our commitment to patrons as we continue expanding our footprint across our key markets.” Customers will be able to maximise the value of their purchases with up to 25 per cent cashback on their jewellery purchases.

While up to 25 per cent cashback can be availed on making charges of gold jewellery, up to 20 per cent cashback offers are available on the diamond, precious stone and uncut diamond jewellery collections.

Cashback offers can be availed in the form of instantly redeemable vouchers and also opt for the Gold Rate Protection plan, by paying 10 per cent advance on their intended purchase value. These offers are valid until Nov 30th, 2021, across all showrooms in UAE.