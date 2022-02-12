Kalyan Jewellers celebrates Valentine’s Day

Customers can also avail themselves of the benefits of Kalyan’s four level assurance certification on gold jewellery.

Celebrating the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Kalyan Jewellers, a leading jewellery brand, has launched an exclusive collection for everyone who wants to gift special jewellery that highlights the uniqueness of their companionship. The collection comprises lightweight gold jewellery including pendants, rings, earrings studded with precious stones and diamonds andjewellery with exquisite motifs in rose gold.

Talking about the launch of the limited edition jewellery for Valentine’s Day, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers said: “Our newest collection curated for the occasion of Valentine’s Day is affordable, lightweight, stylish, and complements the theme of the occasion with distinctive designs. The collection is attractive and matches the higher quality associated with the brand.”

As part of the Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘We Care’ Covid-19 guidelines, the company has instituted the highest level of safety and precautionary measures across all showrooms to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and staff alike. The company has also appointed a ‘Safety Measure Officer’ to ensure safety protocol guidelines are followed.

Customers can also avail themselves of the benefits of Kalyan’s four level assurance certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests, the assurance certification promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. The certification also assures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in the country.