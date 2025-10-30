Kalyan Jewellers announces launch of new showroom at Al Nahda 2

Kalyan Jewellers, one of the leading and most trusted jewellery brands, will be launching a new showroom in Dubai on Saturday, 1 November. The new store, located at showroom No. 5, Al Gurg 212 Building, Al Nahda 2, Dubai, UAE, will be inaugurated by renowned actor Kalyani Priyadarshan. This launch forms part of the brand’s continued efforts to expand its footprint in the UAE and offer customers greater accessibility to its extensive range of jewellery collections.

The launch celebration at Al Nahda 2 is scheduled to take place at 7:30pm. The showroom will house an exquisite range of jewellery designs across gold, diamond, polki, uncut, platinum and precious stones, set within a luxurious, world-class ambiance.

To celebrate the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has introduced exciting offers for its patrons. Customers can enjoy making charges starting from just 1.99%, along with a special gold coin giveaway — receiving a 2-gram gold coin free on diamond or polki jewellery purchases worth Dh6,000 and above, up to a 1-gram gold coin free on purchases between Dh4,000 and Dh5,999, and a 1-gram gold coin free on purchases of uncut, precious stone or platinum jewellery worth Dh6,000 and above. These exclusive offers are valid until 10 November.

Speaking on the announcement, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director of Kalyan Jewellers, said: "With the launch of our new showroom in Al Nahda, Dubai, we are further strengthening our commitment to the UAE market. Over the years, our customers in this region have placed immense trust in the Kalyan Jewellers brand, and this expansion is a reflection of our continued promise to deliver transparency, superior craftsmanship and a world-class shopping experience. We are excited to bring our diverse range of jewellery collections closer to the vibrant and multicultural community of Dubai."

Kalyan Jewellers continues to uphold its commitment to transparency and quality. All jewellery undergoes multiple purity tests, and shoppers receive the brand’s 4-Level Assurance Certificate with every purchase. This certificate guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to offering the best to its customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat – Wedding Jewellery Line; Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery; Nimah – temple jewellery; Glo – dancing diamonds; Ziah – solitaire-like diamond jewellery; Anokhi – uncut diamonds; Hera – daily-wear diamonds; Rang – precious-stones jewellery; and Lila – coloured-stone and diamond jewellery.

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visit www.kalyanjewellers.net