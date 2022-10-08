Kalyan Jewellers announces Diwali offers

Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

With the advent of India’s peak festive season, Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands, has announced a new offer this season across the UAE — ‘this Diwali with Kalyan’, for its patrons across the country. The new offer allows patrons to get cashback up to Dh100 on every purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh5,000. Customers will also be able to get cashback of Dh200 on every purchase of precious/uncut jewellery worth Dh5,000. On purchase of diamond jewellery worth Dh5,000, customers will get up to Dh500 cashback. Talking about the offers, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Diwali celebrations with unique offers on our extensive range of jewellery. At Kalyan Jewellers, we understand the emotion and sentiment of our customers is linked with their festivals and jewellery, which is why we strive to provide maximum benefits to our patrons on their festive jewellery purchases by providing them great offers.”