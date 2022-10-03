Kainaat Arora spills facts about her new projects

Kainaat Arora, the glamorous Bollywood actress with 2.2 million Instagram followers, continues to enrapture audiences in 2022, following her debut in the 2013 Bollywood blockbuster comedy movie Grand Masti, which grossed a record Dh 449,913 in just a few days of its release.

Born on December 2, 1986, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Kainaat is the second cousin of late 1990s Bollywood actress Divya Bharti.

Renowned for her good looks and charismatic personality, Kainaat featured with Sonu Nigam in the super-hit music album Totta and has also featured with Akshay Kumar in the super-hit Aila Re Aila song in the Hindi-language political satire comedy film Khatta Meetha.

The Aila Re Aila song was a remake in the super-hit 2021 Hindi-language action movie Sooryavanshi, written and directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The 36-year-old diva also made a guest appearance in the 2011 Tamil-language action crime film Mankatha, besides singing in Malayalam films.

Kainaat has a full calendar of acting assignments for the next few years as she continues to travel the globe in 2022, all the while delighting her legions of fans everywhere.

We caught up with Kainaat on her recent visit to Dubai. Visiting Dubai Mall, the gorgeous diva was mobbed by legions of Indian fans, and she was gracious enough to oblige numerous selfie requests while also posing for her Arabic fans.

Excerpts from the exclusive interview:

After the runaway success of Grand Masti, can you elaborate on the new projects you are involved in?

Yes, I am working on three separate projects — Reth, Fatima, and Tipsy.

What is Reth all about?

Just before coming to Dubai, I completed shooting for the biggest web series Reth, for Amazon Prime. I feature opposite Karan Veer Sharma. Reth has a strong script that focuses on the Indian mining industry from social, political and economic angles.

Can you tell us more about Fatima?

I have finished Fatima, another web series for a leading OTT platform, which is due to be released soon. Fatima is the come-back project of Jaya Prada, wherein I play the role of the wife of Hitesh Tejwani.

What is the status of Tipsy?

Tipsy is the Bollywood remake of the famous Hangover movie and where I play the role of one of the main protagonists, the character of a Hariyanvi girl, and for which I am taking classes from the famous Sunita Sharma (Tanu Weds Manu and Sandh Ki Ankh fame). This feature film by Deepak Tijori is at the final production stage.

What brings you to Dubai?

I am in Dubai because I have recently signed a contract to endorse an Arabic perfume brand that is very well known and highly reputed across the Middle East. You will soon know which perfume brand it is.

You are a regular visitor to Dubai. What are your plans for Dubai?

I truly love visiting Dubai, seeing its many world-class attractions, and mingling with people from all over the world. I do plan to spend as much time as possible in Dubai. I also plan to invest in Dubai as there are some good opportunities to do so.