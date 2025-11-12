K-Fruit promotion kicks off in the UAE with Arte Museum event

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) has launched a series of promotional events across the UAE to showcase premium Korean fruits, including Shine Muscat grapes, Korean pears, sweet potatoes, and persimmons.

The campaign began with a successful tasting event at the Arte Museum Dubai, an immersive art venue located in The Dubai Mall. Organised in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai, the event coincided with the Consulate’s National Day reception and attracted around 150 distinguished guests, including diplomats, government officials, and media representatives.

The Guest of Honor, Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, deputy director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Dubai Office), attended the event alongside Salem Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Guests enjoyed sampling sessions featuring Shine Muscat grapes, Korean pears, sweet potatoes, and persimmons — all praised for their freshness, sweetness, and exceptional quality.

Following the success of the Dubai event, aT will continue its K-Fruit campaign in Abu Dhabi, with two additional events planned in the coming weeks.

The first will take place at the Rixos Hotel Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Korea Tourism Organization’s “Korea Tourism Night,” where aT will introduce Korean fruits to major players in the travel and hospitality industries.

The second event will be held at Umm Al Emarat Park, in partnership with the Korean Cultural Center, offering an open, family-friendly setting where visitors of all ages can enjoy fruit tastings and learn about their health benefits.

Through these activities, aT aims to raise awareness of Korean agricultural excellence and strengthen connections with UAE consumers through both premium hospitality collaborations and public engagement.

The agency expressed hopes that many residents and visitors will join the upcoming events to experience the taste and quality of K-Fruit firsthand.