JVC gets a new landmark adding to its skyline with Luxor by Imtiaz

Nora Fatehi inaugurates the experience centre unveiled by Imtiaz Developments

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 5:20 PM

Imtiaz Developments, a boutique real estate developer in Dubai renowned for its portfolio of landmark properties has unveiled its experience centre for their latest project, Luxor by Imtiaz, at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The highly anticipated experiential center features extravagant living liaising effortlessly with the design, embodying the essence of the brand with its contemporary elegance and craftsmanship.

With meticulous attention to detail, the experience center has been crafted to create a unique and inviting atmosphere where simplicity and luxury harmonise presenting an environment that is easy to embrace. Imtiaz Developments is dedicated to providing superior quality material underpinning their commitment to elevate modern living standards and building trust among a diverse clientele.

The unveiling was attended by senior officials of Imtiaz Developments, celebrated Bollywood star, Nora Fatehi along with popular influencers in the UAE.

On this occasion, Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, said: "We aim to create a space that fosters a deeper connection with the community and the lovely city of Dubai. Additionally, we envisioned the apartments at Luxor by Imtiaz as a gathering place for families and creating lasting memories. We have gone the extra mile by identifying and incorporating elements that match the expectations of the modern-day home buyer in an effort to have happy and satisfied clients. We are creating large spatial apartments that can be called a home in the true sense. With that backdrop, we have curated a superior quality living environment for future residents to make life easy, help build communities and foster a safer and greener residential space."

The residency comprises of 450 units on 30 floors including a built-in office for Work from Home, a sky garden, a recreation podium, an infinity pool and a kid's area promising an immersive experience. Luxor by Imtiaz boasts of unique amenities like a barbeque area, fully equipped gymnasium, luxurious spa, an ultra-modern theatre for a cinematic escape and a state-of-the-art club house for relaxation, leisure and recreation activities. The project offers eco-friendly features like multi-level car parking spaces with charging points for electric vehicles.

The total value of the project is approximately Dh390 million ($106,178,943 approximately). The project will be completed and ready to move in by 2026.

