JustMarkets research highlights global growth divergence as a key market driver

According to JustMarkets’ latest market research, currency movements are increasingly being influenced not only by interest rate expectations but also by the relative pace of economic growth across leading economies. With the United States expanding faster than the Eurozone, the United Kingdom and Japan, FX markets are beginning to reflect a broader shift in capital flows, earnings expectations and investor positioning.

The analysis follows a period of synchronized global monetary tightening, during which central bank policy dominated market sentiment. However, as inflation pressures moderate and economies begin to move at different speeds, JustMarkets notes that relative growth performance is becoming a more important factor for traders assessing medium-term currency trends.

US growth outperformance comes Into focus

IMF projections point to US GDP growth of 2.4 per cent in 2026, compared with 1.3% for both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, and 0.7 per cent for Japan. This places the US growth advantage at approximately 1.1 percentage points over the Eurozone and 1.7 percentage points over Japan.

JustMarkets’ research indicates that this growth gap is already evident across major currency pairs. EUR/USD declined from around 1.20 in late January 2026 to approximately 1.145 by mid-March, while GBP/USD remained in the 1.31–1.34 range following weaker UK GDP data. USD/JPY also stayed elevated above the 155–160 range in March, reflecting the continued US-Japan growth differential.

“These moves suggest that the FX market is increasingly pricing in macroeconomic divergence rather than reacting solely to individual central bank decisions,” JustMarkets stated in its analysis. “Relative growth is becoming a central lens for understanding currency performance.”

A broader framework for FX market analysis

The research highlights that traders are increasingly monitoring forward-looking indicators such as composite PMIs, retail sales, real wage growth, corporate investment plans and relative earnings revisions. These indicators can provide early signals of economic momentum before official GDP data is released.

The company notes that similar dynamics were evident in 2022, when weakening Eurozone growth indicators, pressure from the energy crisis and stronger relative US resilience contributed to EUR/USD reaching parity for the first time in two decades.

According to JustMarkets, the current environment reinforces the importance of analysing currencies as relative instruments. Rather than assessing whether a single currency is strong or weak in isolation, traders need to compare the economic strength of one region against another and identify which FX pairs best reflect that divergence.

JustMarkets expands access to multi-asset market opportunities

JustMarkets emphasises that a broad range of instruments is essential in a market environment shaped by macroeconomic divergence. The company provides access to major, minor and exotic FX pairs, alongside indices, commodities and metals, allowing traders to express market views across multiple asset classes.

In periods of US growth outperformance, traders may look beyond traditional USD crosses and consider related opportunities across equity indices, commodities and regional market exposures. This flexibility allows market participants to apply a more comprehensive approach to macro-driven trading strategies.

Growth divergence becomes a defining market theme

The research concludes that growth divergence is emerging as a quiet but increasingly influential market regime. Unlike sudden policy shocks or headline-driven volatility, this type of shift tends to develop gradually through economic data, investor expectations and capital allocation trends.

As global economies move at different speeds, JustMarkets expects traders to place greater emphasis on comparative growth indicators when evaluating currency opportunities.

For traders seeking to explore these market dynamics, JustMarkets offers a free demo account with access to multiple FX pairs, indices, commodities and metals.



Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.