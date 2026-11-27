Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced the addition of Jumeirah Lake Como to its growing European portfolio.

Located in the village of Torno, the intimate, all-suite waterfront retreat sits on the shores of Lake Como and will welcome guests from spring 2027, offering a contemporary experience deeply connected to the lake and its surroundings.

Formerly Il Sereno Lago di Como, the hotel is designed by renowned architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, whose contemporary approach has shaped its distinctive character and residential feel. Natural materials including stone and wood, together with floor-to-ceiling windows and generous terraces, connect the interiors closely to the surrounding landscape and changing light across the lake. Urquiola also has an existing connection with Jumeirah through her work on the reimagined suites at Jumeirah Capri Palace, celebrating Capri’s craftsmanship and coastal spirit.

The property comprises 40 waterfront suites, with private furnished terraces and views across Lake Como. Generous interiors create the sense of a private lakeside residence, giving guests space to settle in and experience the destination at their own pace. Among the suites are the 200-square-metre Grand Darsena Suite, featuring direct lake access for private swimming and the Smeraldo Penthouse Suite, with panoramic views, a private garden, and hot tub. Days will unfold between time on the water, long lunches and quieter moments at the property, alongside the social and cultural life of Lake Como and nearby Milan.

Commenting on the announcement, Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, said Jumeirah’s international growth is about more than entering new destinations.

"It is about choosing exceptional properties with a distinct identity, where our approach to hospitality can bring something meaningful. Lake Como presents precisely that opportunity. We will build on the architectural character, intimacy and reputation that have made this hotel so admired, bringing Jumeirah’s warmth, generosity and highly personalised approach to service, alongside an evolved culinary experience that celebrates the destination. Alongside Jumeirah Capri Palace, this marks another important step in strengthening our presence in Italy and building a distinctive European portfolio.”

The hotel’s waterfront dining spaces, heated freshwater infinity pool and direct access to the lake will remain central to the experience. A refreshed culinary direction will focus on refined Italian cuisine, locally sourced produce and a carefully curated wine cellar, with dining experiences that reflect the character and culinary traditions of Lake Como. Further details will be unveiled as Jumeirah shapes the next chapter of the property. Plans also include the introduction of Talise Spa within the historic lakeside boathouse, with treatment rooms overlooking the water.

At the heart of Jumeirah Lake Como will be Jumeirah’s tradition of Arabian hospitality, drawing on 29 years of hospitality excellence to bring warmth, generosity and intuitive care to a setting that feels intimate, residential and deeply connected to its surroundings. Personal Hosts will help shape each stay around guests’ individual interests, from exploring the lake aboard boats crafted by Cantiere Ernesto Riva to discovering the design, food and cultural life of Como and nearby Milan. Jumeirah’s spirit as a global majlis*, a place of culture, connection and exchange, will find a new expression on Lake Como, creating opportunities for guests to connect with the artists, designers, chefs and creative voices shaping the destination.

Jumeirah Lake Como will join Jumeirah Capri Palace, Jumeirah Mallorca, Jumeirah Carlton Tower and the forthcoming Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva, further diversifying Jumeirah’s growing European portfolio across key city and resort destinations. Jumeirah’s presence in the region also extends beyond its hotels through The Maltese Falcon, A Jumeirah Privé Experience, operating seasonal itineraries across the Mediterranean.

*Recognised by the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a majlis is a space of social significance to Arabic culture that provides a forum for the exchange of ideas, debate and community engagement.