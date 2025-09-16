Jumbo marks 50 years with bold foray into lifestyle, bringing Christy’s 175-year legacy to UAE homes

Jumbo Electronics Ltd., one of the UAE’s leading retail and distribution company, has announced its expansion into the lifestyle segment through a landmark partnership with Christy, the British heritage textiles brand with a 175-year legacy. The collaboration strengthens Christy’s presence in the UAE while marking Jumbo’s move beyond consumer electronics and technology, bringing the brand’s premium bed and bath collections to customers across the country.

Through this partnership, Jumbo Electronics Ltd. becomes an official distributor of Christy in the UAE, making the brand’s products more widely available to consumers both in stores and online. The move builds on Jumbo’s five-decade legacy of introducing and scaling global brands in the region, including Sony and Dyson. Today, Jumbo operates across distribution, retail and after-sales service, enterprise solutions, and manpower solutions, making it one of the most diversified business groups in the UAE.

Founded in 1850, Christy is internationally recognised for its craftsmanship and innovation, from inventing the world’s first terry towel to serving as the official towel supplier to Wimbledon since 1987. Today, Christy’s bed and bath collections combine timeless British tradition with contemporary design, setting a global benchmark for premium home textiles.

The UAE and wider Middle East home segment continues to see steady growth, fuelled by rising demand for quality lifestyle products and consumers’ increasing focus on elevated home experiences. Jumbo Electronics Ltd.’s partnership with Christy taps into this opportunity while reinforcing the company’s role as a trusted partner for leading lifestyle brands.

Kiran Chhabria, director of Jumbo Group, said: "For 50 years, Jumbo has been a pioneer in innovation and lifestyle solutions, bringing global names such as Sony and Dyson to the UAE and establishing them as household names. As we celebrate this milestone, we are now expanding into the lifestyle categories with Christy as our first partner in the home and bath linen segment, paving the way for future collaborations. Our legacy is built on trust, quality, and innovation, and we are delighted to extend that promise through this partnership, bringing comfort, style and a touch of luxury into homes across the region."

"We are delighted to partner with Jumbo Electronics, a household name in the UAE," said Vanshika Goenka Misra, CEO of Christy. "This collaboration allows us to combine Christy’s heritage and craftsmanship with Jumbo’s unmatched distribution and retail expertise. Together, we will bring our premium collections to more homes across the region, while ensuring consumers experience the quality and design that have defined Christy for over 175 years."

This partnership brings together two strong legacies: Jumbo Electronics Ltd.’s 50 years of leadership across distribution, retail, enterprise, and manpower solutions, and Christy’s 175 years of heritage in home textiles. Together, they aim to strengthen the brand’s presence in the region and address the growing demand for premium lifestyle products.