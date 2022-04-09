Jumbo Electronics donates Dh1 million

Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and charity, and as a company, Jumbo Group is in full support of the efforts made by the government here to help those in need.”

Jumbo Electronics announced its association with the Dubai Government’s 1 Billion Meals campaign to fight against malnutrition and hunger globally and has donated Dh1 million to this cause.

The donation was also made to mark the 20th remembrance anniversary of Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, founder of Jumbo Group. The contribution to the 1 Billion Meals campaign aimed at delivering food to the neediest, which is an element of Jumbo Group’s goal to support those in need, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Vidya M Chhabria, chairperson of Jumbo Group, said: “We are delighted to support Dubai Government’s 1 Billion Meals campaign with a donation of Dh1 million. Our relationship with the UAE and its people was established over 45 years ago. We are proud to contribute to such an important initiative, which will provide urgent food aid to millions of people globally. Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and charity, and as a company, Jumbo Group is in full support of the efforts made by the government here to help those in need.”

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, added: “As a company, Jumbo has always been passionate about helping those in need, and our donation of Dh1 million to the 1 Billion Meals campaign highlights that. The UAE’s previous meal donation programmes have proved successful, and I believe this year’s campaign will continue to follow that trend.”

The initiative aims to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries. It follows the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns, which include 100 Million Meals and 10 Million Meals. These were organised under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.