Juma Al Majid partners with GapCorp

The partnership has been signed in line with Juma Al Majid’s commitment of world-class services to its customers.

Juma Al Majid Est. the exclusive distributor of Hyundai and Genesis cars in the UAE, has announced its partnership with GapCorp, a leader in the automobile industry dealing with third-party administration, extended warranty management, support services, security solutions, and insurance brokering in the GCC and MENA region.

The collaboration focuses on introducing and administering for customers innovative and essential auto-related insurance and value-added products applicable on new and used Hyundai vehicles.

GapCorp Group is an established entity in the automobile industry and brings decades of experience to the partnership, providing Juma Al Majid Est. and its customers an extensive access to a selection of motor insurance and other value-added products.

As per the partnership, GapCorp Group will work closely with Juma Al Majid Est to develop a series of successful marketing campaigns around available products, allowing for both companies to expand their product offerings while reaching out to both primary and secondary automobile markets in the UAE and beyond.