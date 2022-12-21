Julian and Kristan are dominating the Dubai car rental business

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 5:07 PM

There is no doubt that Dubai is the ultimate city for a luxury lifestyle. The city boasts world-class luxury lifestyles from the real estate, fashion, and automotive scenes. Car rentals, in particular, offer an opportunity for everyone to experience what the great city has to offer. But also, sourcing a car from top companies such as Elite Rentals Dubai is a step in the right direction to spice up your travel across the city.

Elite Rentals Dubai is a leading luxury rental car company offering quality and professional services. The company was established by two passionate entrepreneur's Kristan de Graaf and Julian de Graaf, who serve as CEOs of the company. Elite Rentals Dubai has established a presence as the go-to brand for all your luxury rental car needs, presenting you with an opportunity to rent one of their 67 super and luxury cars that comprise Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, and many more.

Since its establishment, Elite Rentals Dubai has scaled to dominate the entire car rental industry in Dubai. Numerous top publications and magazines have recognised the founders for their unmatched services, status, and role in Dubai. Julian and Kristan have been named young entrepreneurial talents in the Middle East several times. In addition, Kristan has been named '30 Under 30 Middle East' in Forbes.

One of the most significant achievements is seeing your dreams come to life. However, it takes work. You need to face your fears and overcome all the hurdles that come your way. The duo encourages people to embrace positivity by staying away from critics. "Surround yourself with people who positively lift you in life, people who are role models for you. Set constructive goals in your life and execute them one by one. And don't let anyone stop you. Everything you want to achieve in life is in your own hands. Believe in yourself and do what makes you happy," the duo asserted.

Though already living their dreams, the two successful entrepreneurs are still hungry for more success. Julian and Kristan want to scale Elite Rentals Dubai to become the go-to company for all your luxury car rental services. The goal is to purchase some of the newly-assembled luxury automobiles and manage a supercar fleet of at least 200 supercars in Dubai by 2025.

In addition, Julian and Kristan are working on other large projects in the background that will certainly influence and impact the market. You can get more updates by following their informative and captivating social media feeds.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.