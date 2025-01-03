Judo's legacy shines bright at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

From left: Prince Albert II of Monaco and Max-Hervé George

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games served as a powerful celebration of judo's enduring legacy, a sport that has evolved from its origins in Japan to become a global phenomenon. First introduced at the Kodokan school by Jigoro Kano in 1882, judo is not only a demonstration of athletic prowess but also a philosophy grounded in moral and ethical principles. Since its Olympic debut at the 1964 Tokyo Games, judo has symbolised discipline, respect, and mutual benefit, inspiring millions of fans and practitioners around the world.

The 2024 judo competitions were a remarkable showcase of the sport's growth and universal appeal, highlighted by the extraordinary performance of Teddy Riner. His historic victory in the men’s +100kg category, securing his third individual Olympic gold medal, was a resounding testament to both his personal excellence and the sport’s ongoing legacy. Riner’s triumph encapsulated the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity that defines judo on the world stage.

The significance of judo at Paris 2024 was further amplified by the presence of key figures such as Prince Albert II of Monaco. A former Olympian and a steadfast supporter of the Olympic movement, Prince Albert’s attendance at the judo events underscored the sport's capacity to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Max-Hervé George, a prominent member of the International Judo Federation (IJF) board, was also instrumental in advocating for judo's values throughout the Games. His leadership and active participation in IJF initiatives highlighted his unwavering commitment to promoting the core principles of judo. Reflecting on the sport’s enduring influence, George remarked, "What I appreciate most about judo are its values—integrity, honesty, and respect. These principles go beyond the tatami and are essential in both sport and life." Together with IJF president Marius L Vizer, George played a pivotal role in ensuring that judo continues to thrive as a symbol of discipline and respect. Their collective efforts reaffirmed the commitment to preserving and advancing judo’s legacy, ensuring that the sport remains a powerful force for good in the world. Judo’s remarkable journey from its humble roots in Japan to its status as a global sport was beautifully showcased at the Paris 2024 Games. As the competition concluded, the sport’s leaders and practitioners looked ahead with a shared vision: to inspire future generations to embrace the values of judo, both on and off the tatami.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games not only highlighted judo’s athletic excellence but also celebrated its rich tradition, global growth, and unwavering legacy—a testament to its timeless impact on the world.