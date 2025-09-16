Jubna launches full-spectrum Marketplace, pivoting beyond native ads to empower brands and media owners

Jubna, a leading digital advertising technology company, has officially launched its Marketplace, a strategic evolution positioning the company as a full-spectrum platform for brands and media owners. This new platform enables advertisers to run a wide array of sponsored and paid promotions across diverse channels, including websites, social media, and messaging apps, while empowering media owners to monetise every touchpoint and create new revenue streams.

The launch represents a significant leap for Jubna, moving beyond its native ad roots to address the fragmentation of digital consumption. The Marketplace provides a unified solution for publishers and creators to manage an omni-channel monetisation strategy, ensuring they can fully leverage their audience across all digital platforms.

"Our journey began with native advertising in 2014, and now we are evolving with the digital landscape to meet the new needs of the market," said Basel Sayaf, Founder and Digital Director at Jubna. "The Marketplace is the natural progression, enabling publishers to unlock revenue across every channel, while empowering brands with scale, precision, and full transparency for 2025 and beyond. What makes Marketplace different is that it’s built on the trust and reach we’ve established with hundreds of leading publishers across MENA and globally, giving it strength from day one. The surge of interest we’ve already seen from media owners and advertisers is a clear signal of market demand. And by guaranteeing delivery, we’re solving one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: ensuring campaigns run with consistency and reliability."

The market response has already exceeded expectations. Within the first 24 hours of launch, more than 100 new services were added to the Marketplace, indicating a strong demand from media owners to diversify their revenue streams. For advertisers, this means immediate access to a wide spectrum of new and diversified channels, driving greater impact and ROI than traditional solutions.

The launch of Marketplace reflects Jubna’s ambition to become a comprehensive monetisation ecosystem, positioning the company as a vital bridge between brands and the new generation of media consumption habits.

For more information please visit: www.jubna.com/marketplace