JSSPS celebrates India Republic Day

JSS Private School hosted two virtual events. An interschool cultural saga ‘Sanskriti — The Pride of India’ to honour the great day. Talented kindergarteners from more than 20 schools across the UAE gathered virtually to participate in the event.

The students sung patriotic songs, danced to the rhythm of the nation and creatively designed food art showcasing famous landmarks of India. Food art also witnessed some great artists who beautifully constructed monuments with their choice of healthy food items. The power and energy exhibited by youngsters was befitting to the occasion. The school also hosted an inter-school virtual event, ‘Loghaty Hwyaty’ —’My Language is My Identity’, an Indo Arab Cultural competition season two with an underling theme of unity in diversity.

The event was an initiative by students of the Arabic committee of the primary school, namely the ‘Young Innovator’, where students designed and decorated the Indian flag using agricultural products, and the ‘Young Geometrician’, where students prepared their own models (from waste) of landmarks of India showcasing geometrical designs within the landmark. JSSPS truly believes in the saying that people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without its roots.

The Republic Day on January 26, will mark 73 glorious years of India’s Independence as well as an important milestone for all. It will be a day to reinstate the values and cultures that JSSPS and its students hold true to their hearts.