JSS student bags award for academic excellence

With a superior curved display and a long-lasting battery in a compact design, the HONOR Xa is a powerhouse for everyone
Jash Sandeep Mehta, a student at JSS International School, recently bagged the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum foundation’s distinguished student award in the academic field. Mehta credited the JSSIS’ management and faculty for felicitating his scholastic and societal contributions over the past years. The three axes of the award — excellence, societal contributions, continuity and future plans has truly helped the young achiever thrive as a promising and poetic individual. Talking about his achievement, Mehta said: “It has been a long, yet memorable and pulchritudinous journey leading up to this prestigious accolade, and there are many to thank for this experience. I am sincerely grateful to the foundation’s committee for easing the application process and precisely defining the criteria. I am also indebted to my parents for their relentless support and encouragement throughout.”
The dedicated student also appreciated the efforts of Lata Nakra, school principal, Siddalinga Swamy, High school supervisor, and Nonika Bahl, class teacher for their continuous guidance.
With a superior curved display and a long-lasting battery in a compact design, the HONOR Xa is a powerhouse for everyone
Applications are further open to Emiratis with relevant experience who want to play a role in fostering the development of health, wellness and medical education sectors
The pre-owned luxury watch brand in Dubai has consistently recorded growth year after year and even though their timepieces are highly priced, they make more sales than the average watch brand
REM People, a new-generation retail analytics company providing AI-powered omnichannel retail execution management services in more than 50 countries, has accessed its first overseas investment from Ethos Asset Management Inc.