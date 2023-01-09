JSS student bags award for academic excellence

Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 3:45 PM

Jash Sandeep Mehta, a student at JSS International School, recently bagged the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum foundation’s distinguished student award in the academic field. Mehta credited the JSSIS’ management and faculty for felicitating his scholastic and societal contributions over the past years. The three axes of the award — excellence, societal contributions, continuity and future plans has truly helped the young achiever thrive as a promising and poetic individual. Talking about his achievement, Mehta said: “It has been a long, yet memorable and pulchritudinous journey leading up to this prestigious accolade, and there are many to thank for this experience. I am sincerely grateful to the foundation’s committee for easing the application process and precisely defining the criteria. I am also indebted to my parents for their relentless support and encouragement throughout.”

The dedicated student also appreciated the efforts of Lata Nakra, school principal, Siddalinga Swamy, High school supervisor, and Nonika Bahl, class teacher for their continuous guidance.