JSS Private School stands out for its academic brilliance in board exams

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 9:42 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 9:47 AM

As R Coller once rightly said: “Success is the sum of all efforts, repeated,” and JSS Private School, by setting a trailblazing record in class X and XII results, proved the same.

Bagging all the three top positions topped in the UAE in class X, Harini Bala Vaithilingam and Akash Ajin Thomas both share the first position with an impressive percentage of 99.4 per cent followed by Samika Vinay Ambekar with 99.2 per cent and Harshul Desai with 98.8 per cent.

In class XII, Shivaani Srinivasan secured the first rank in school with a remarkable percentage of 96.4 per cent followed by Aryan Dev Pandey and Dhruv Bhatt with 96.2 per cent and Yugmee Gidiya with 96 per cent.

The list is endless with more meritorious students who have brought laurels to the school with their remarkable performance. It is indeed impressive of any educational institution to bag such an aggregate across all subjects and all streams. These achievements highlight the hallmark of academic brilliance JSS Private School is well known for.

“Elated with the results, the JSS School Management has congratulated the students and their proud parents for their laudable performance in the Board examination. The Management has appreciated the unstinted efforts made by the teachers in preparing the students for the boards,” said Chitra Sharma, principal, JSS Private School.

Govindrao Naik, CEO of the JSS group, felicitated the toppers and appreciated their hard work and commitment.