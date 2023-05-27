JSS Private School hosts two-day conference on Model COP for students

Students of the school served as ambassadors of various countries and engaged in climate conversations presenting challenges and solutions of several countries on key theme

Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 12:41 PM Last updated: Sat 27 May 2023, 1:09 PM

The ‘Year of Sustainability’ is a nationwide commitment towards sustainable practices that brings together everyone who calls the UAE home to work towards a prosperous future. It includes several initiatives, activities, and events that draw upon the UAE’s deep-rooted values of sustainability. In line with this, JSS Private School conducted a two-day conference titled ‘JSS PS Model COP’ for its students.

The conference brought together a diverse array of stakeholders committed to tackling the urgent challenges of climate change. It exceeded expectations, generating unprecedented enthusiasm and inspired renewed global action towards a sustainable future. Students of the school served as ambassadors of various countries and engaged in climate conversations presenting challenges and solutions of several countries on key themes.

The chief guest Oumer Tahir, global lead — OCTG and energy transition captivated the audience with his thought-provoking keynote addresses, highlighting the urgency of climate action and offering insightful perspectives on the way forward.