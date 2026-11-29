A team of student researchers from JSS Private School Dubai represented the UAE at the United Nations Office at Geneva on November 20, 2026, at the 10th 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Summit, themed “Bridging Divides: Youth Climate Diplomacy & Equitable AI”.

The only school from the UAE at the event, the team presented GOLDEN SHIELD, a climate-resilience project featuring PhytoPaynt, a plant-based coating designed to cool surfaces, which is currently undergoing the patent process.

The team comprised Dipendu Nishad Nair and Alvin Jose (Grade 12), Pranita Santhosh (Grade 11), and Lakshita Jaishankar and Shreeya Shivaram (Grade 10), mentored by Binthu Thomas (Head of Science Department) and Dr Lata Birlangi (Secondary Biology Teacher, Author and Reviewer).

The audience included explorer Paul Rose; Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva; and Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana.

The trip also took the students to CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, and provided them with exposure to National Geographic.

“Presenting at the United Nations is a milestone for our students and the entire JSS community,” said principal Chitra Sharma.

The school expressed its gratitude to the management, CEO Govindrao Naik and Chitra Sharma for being the driving force behind the initiative, vice principal Bindhu Rajiv for her constant guidance and support, as well as the school leadership team, the students’ parents and 1M1B.

GOLDEN SHIELD’s PhytoPaynt aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goal and the Greening Education Partnership, as well as broader international climate ambitions, including the UAE-led COP28 Global Cooling Pledge, the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).