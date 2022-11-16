JSS Private School conducts a multi-cultural event

Multicultural education improves academic success and prepares students for roles as global citizens. It helps students build tolerance and openness to cultures different from their own.

JSS Private School recently conducted Montage 2022, an inter-school event by the primary section of the school. It aimed at promoting interaction of cultures focused towards a common goal in the international realm. The theme for the event was — ‘Styling Tomorrow’, which requires participants to design clothes by recycling fabric and material that was viably available to them.

Govind Rao Naik, CEO at JSS Private School; Chitra Sharma, principal at JSS Private School and Bindhu Rajiv, vice principal at JSS Private School also added to the grandeur of the occasion by being part of the event.

Climate Education and global citizenship is an essential factor in the global fight against climate change. It indeed helps young people understand and tackle the consequences of global warming, by encouraging them to change their behavior. The initiative gave students an opportunity for self-reflection, while focusing on their actions as global citizens for a better tomorrow.