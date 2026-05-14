JSS Private School celebrates stellar CBSE Grade 12 results

JSS Private School proudly celebrates an exceptional performance in the CBSE Grade 12 Board Examinations 2025–26, once again reaffirming its steadfast commitment to academic excellence, holistic development, and future-focused education. The outstanding results stand as a powerful testament to the relentless dedication of students, teachers, parents, and the school leadership, marking yet another glorious milestone in the institution’s distinguished legacy of nurturing global learners, innovative thinkers, and responsible citizens.

The school also recorded remarkable academic outcomes, with 44% of students scoring 90 and above, 94.02% securing 80 and above, and 100% achieving scores above 70, reflecting the institution’s culture of consistency, achievement, and excellence across all streams.

This year’s results have showcased remarkable achievements across all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Humanities with students delivering exemplary performances and setting new benchmarks of success across every subject and discipline. The school topper secured an extraordinary 99%, while the overall Grade 12 average stood at an impressive 89%, a figure that speaks volumes about the consistent academic strength cultivated across classrooms, laboratories, and beyond.

A record of perfect scores

Across all streams, the school recorded outstanding toppers’ performance, with Humanities at 98%, Commerce at 99%, and Science at 98%, reflecting a consistently high standard of academic excellence across disciplines.

This year’s results further reflect a culture of sustained academic distinction at JSS Private School, with students demonstrating exceptional mastery and conceptual clarity across subjects. A remarkable 65+ centum scores were achieved, underscoring not only academic brilliance but also the depth of understanding and application skills nurtured across the learner community.

These achievements stand as a testament to the school’s commitment to holistic development, rigorous academic practice, and consistent mentoring. The outcomes reflect the collective effort of students and educators in fostering a learning environment where excellence is not an exception, but a shared standard.

Beyond marks: Building future-ready learners

At JSS Private School, academic success is viewed not merely as examination performance, but as part of a larger, purposeful vision of developing confident, compassionate, and future-ready individuals. The school’s innovative pedagogical practices — integrating AI, digital literacy, and inquiry-based learning combined with a genuine focus on student well-being, mental health, and emotional growth, have all played a pivotal role in shaping these extraordinary outcomes.

The institution has consistently aligned its teaching and learning practices with global educational expectations, while remaining deeply rooted in strong values and ethics. Through programmes that cultivate critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration — the four pillars of 21st-century education — students at JSS Private School are empowered to excel both academically and personally. The faculty’s tireless mentoring, use of innovative teaching methodologies, and provision of personalised academic support have been instrumental in enabling students to perform at their absolute highest potential.

Govindarao Naik, CEO, JSS Private School Management, said: "The remarkable achievements of our students in the CBSE Grade 12 examinations are a reflection of the culture of excellence that JSS Private School has consistently upheld over the years. We congratulate every student, teacher, and parent who has contributed to this success. These accomplishments inspire us to continue striving for greater heights in education and innovation."

Chitra Sharma, principal, JSS Private School, added: "At JSS Private School, we believe that true education goes beyond marks and rankings. These exceptional results reflect the resilience, discipline, and determination of our students, the unwavering commitment of our teachers, and the constant support of our parents. We are proud to nurture learners who are not only academically accomplished but also future-ready, compassionate, and capable of making meaningful contributions to society."

JSS Private School continues to build a culture where achievement is balanced with empathy, innovation, leadership, and social responsibility. Over the years, the institution has firmly established itself as one of the leading educational institutions in the UAE by fostering academic rigour alongside character development, co-curricular excellence, and student well-being. The school’s management also extended warm appreciation to the teaching staff for their relentless efforts, mentoring spirit, and unwavering belief in every student’s potential.

The Class of 2025–26 now moves forward with confidence and ambition toward prestigious universities and promising career pathways across the globe. Their achievements reflect not only outstanding academic brilliance but also the values, resilience, and vision instilled through their transformative years at JSS Private School.