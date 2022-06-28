JSS Private School celebrates 75th India Independence Day

Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 5:19 PM

It was a momentous day at JSS Private School, Dubai with the celebration of a grand event that took place on June 23 to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence – 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' – along with International Day of Yoga . The whole event aimed at revisiting India’s past and present glorious contributions to the modern world. In sync with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the Indian Government, JSS Private School showcased a massive art exhibition with student-led artwork depicting the socio, cultural and historical knowledge of every state and union territory of India.

The event began with the inauguration of the art gallery by guests like Tadu Mamu, consul (press, information, culture and labour) in consulate general of Dubai and Nasser Al Sayed Abdulrazak Al Razooqi, major general (ret.) along with Govindrao Naik, CEO JSS Institutions, Chitra Sharma, principal, and Bindhu Rajiv, vice principal, JSS Private School.

The event proceeded with a cultural programme focusing on India’s achievements in various fields from the past leading up to the contemporary world. Rightly, yoga being one of the India’s greatest contributions to humanity; JSS Private School extended the initiative to the larger community by conducting a virtual inter-school yoga competition where 26 schools participated from the UAE. Renowned judges selected the top three winners and they were invited to perform at the programme. Certainly, the yoga performances garnered immense appreciation and praise from the audiences. The winners were felicitated by the dignitaries along with the several grade-wise intra-school competitions held for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The whole initiative truly contributed to the learners, as well as the larger community fostering gratitude and pride for our country, India.