JSS Private School celebrates 75 years of India's Independence

Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 10:26 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 10:28 AM

India is the lighthouse of hope. Recalling the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements far and wide at the same time, JSS Public School (JSSPS) remembers the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and all those who gave up their lives for it.

Like every year, JSS Private School celebrated India’s Independence Day with great joy and enthusiasm honouring the great country, India. The small gathering on the school grounds ignited the spirit of patriotism with a deep sense of gratitude for the remarkable freedom fighters. As Govind Rao Naik, CEO of JSS institutions unfurled the National Flag; staff and students saluted the flag with immense pride and respect for the country. With abounding gusto, everyone sang the National Anthem with a resounding burst of Jai Hind. Chitra Sharma, principal of JSSPS was truly delighted to be a part of the auspicious event, along with a few other staff members. The programme culminated with sharing of a sumptuous breakfast as one big family. The light exchange at the breakfast table further led to the ideas and opportunities which would facilitate creative and innovative skills in the students, who are indeed the future of a country. What a wonderful way to celebrate an extraordinary day like this.

On this special day, the school not only celebrated the splendid culture and the 75 years of freedom but also pledged to ensure education and equality for all citizens. The school strives to build a nation with a highly skilled workforce to be a leading country in the developed world.