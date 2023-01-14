JSS Private School bags award at Junk Kouture

Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 10:37 AM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM

JSS Private School Dubai is the proud recipient of the ‘Abu Dhabi Designer of the Year’ award at the first Junk Kouture World Finals. The team of students Vatsala Jain, Angel Koshy, Divyam Varma, and Aum Sachin, mentored by their educator Gwen Dickson, designed and created the garment — ‘The Desert Bloom’. This garment was inspired by the royalty of the Victorian era, golden sands of the UAE and the futuristic rulers of the UAE.

Principles of the 3R’s have been intricately woven into the design to enhance its uniqueness. Special techniques like papier-mâché, braiding, pleating hand sewing have been incorporated to add beauty. The garment sends out a message of how waste can be converted into value.

The students expressed their gratitude to the JSS management including Govindrao Naik, CEO; Chitra Sharma, principal; and Bindhu Rajiv, vice-principal, for their support in helping them reach great heights.