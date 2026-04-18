JSS Private School Al Safa sets new benchmark in CBSE grade 10 results

In a result that sent waves of joy through the corridors of one of Dubai's most celebrated educational institutions, JSS Private School, Al Safa, announced its CBSE Grade 10 Board Examination results today and the numbers are nothing short of extraordinary. From an AI subject that saw a staggering 54 students achieve the perfect score of 100, to a Mathematics cohort that produced seven perfect scores and a school-wide average hovering at a stellar 92.5%, the class of 2025 has etched its name in the annals of academic excellence.

The results, released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), revealed that JSS Al Safa's students outperformed across all nine subjects — English, Hindi, French, Mathematics, Science, Social Science (SST), Artificial Intelligence, Painting, and Elements of Business — with subject averages that would be the envy of institutions far beyond the UAE.

Leading the school's charge were Mahi Pareshkumar Sabhani and Nishvanth Desingu Raja, both of whom achieved a breathtaking average of 99.8% with a total of 499 out of 500 marks, placing them at the very pinnacle of this year's results. Close on their heels were Roshini Pravin Nayak and Swayam Vishal Salot, both scoring 99.2% with 496 marks, while Avani Dhiman, Aditya Arora, and Dhairya Dharmesh Dhanvani rounded off an elite group with 99% and 495 marks each.

These exceptional scores are a testament not only to individual brilliance but to the culture of excellence that JSS Private School, Al Safa has painstakingly built over the years — a culture driven by dedicated teachers, nurturing mentors, and visionary leadership.

Govindarao Naik, CEO, JSS Private School Al Safa, said: "These results are a shining reflection of the commitment and hard work of our students, teachers, and parents. At JSS Private School Al Safa, we believe education is not merely about marks, it is about moulding future-ready individuals who are confident, curious, and compassionate. Today's results affirm that we are firmly on that path. I am immensely proud of every single student, and I extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated faculty and the incredible support of our parent community."

Chitra Sharma, Principal, JSS Private School Al Safa, added: "Watching these young minds grow from curious learners into accomplished achievers has been the greatest privilege of my career. The outstanding performance in AI, with 54 perfect scores, is a particularly proud milestone, it signals that our students are not just prepared for tomorrow’s world, they are already leading it. Every score in today’s results is a story of perseverance, discipline, and the unbreakable bond between our teachers and students. Inspired by the visionary leadership of the UAE, whose resilience and steadfast outlook during challenging times have been a source of strength and direction, we have remained anchored in our commitment to excellence and innovation. This spirit has deeply influenced our approach to education, empowering our students to rise with confidence and purpose. JSS Private school, Al Safa will continue to nurture every child’s potential to the fullest."

JSS Private School, Al Safa, is part of the renowned JSS Mahavidyapeetha group, one of India’s most respected educational trusts, which has been shaping young minds for over a century. The Dubai campus has consistently ranked among the top CBSE schools in the UAE, and today’s results further cement its reputation as an institution where academic rigour meets holistic development.