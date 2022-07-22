JSS Private School achieves impressive Class 12th result

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 12:21 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 12:25 PM

Students of JSS PS Dubai have once again shown consistency in their academic results this year, with unparalleled progress on all fronts in the CBSE Examination 2022. Their impressive scores across all subjects speak volumes of their commitment to learning.

This year Shivaani Srinivasan secured the first rank in Grade 12 with a percentage of 96.4 per cent followed by Aryan Dev Pandey and Dhruv Bhatt with 96.2 per cent and Yugmee Gidiya with 96 per cent. The grade average is 84.3 per cent with all the students securing first class and many have secured a centum in economics, accountancy, computer science, physical education, psychology and mass media studies.

Elated with the results, the JSS School management has congratulated the students and their proud parents for their laudable performance in the board examination. The management has appreciated the unstinted efforts made by the teachers in preparing the students for the Boards. Chitra Sharma, the principal of JSS Private School, feels extremely proud. She said: "Despite all the challenges our students faced in 2021, they have come out with flying colours and have secured placements in some of the top universities of the world, including Oxford University, University of Waterloo, University of California, University of British Columbia Alberta, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts, Charles University Prague, University of Manchester UK, Kings College London etc."