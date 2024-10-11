Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Joyalukkas wins award for ‘Most Admired Customer Service Initiative of the Year’

The recent accolade underscores Joyalukkas’ continued dedication to excellence and innovation in the retail space

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, has earned the prestigious Images RetailME Award 2024 for the ‘Most Admired Customer Service Initiative of the Year’. This esteemed recognition, often referred to as the Oscars of the retail industry, was presented during the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) held in Dubai, which celebrates the outstanding achievements of leading retail organisations in the region. The award was accepted by John Paul Alukkas, managing director, and Sonia Alukkas, director of the Joyalukkas Group, both of whom expressed their immense gratitude for this remarkable acknowledgment.

John Paul Alukkas stated: "The core philosophy of our business is ‘Customer First,’ and this esteemed award reaffirms our belief. We are committed to our vision of being the ‘World’s Favourite Jeweller,’ ensuring that we always meet and exceed our customers’ expectations. This recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional customer service, which lies at the heart of our operations." At Joyalukkas, we strive to make every shopping experience both memorable and rewarding for every customer."


This accolade underscores Joyalukkas’ continued dedication to excellence and innovation in the retail space, further solidifying its position as the global leader in jewellery retailing.


