Joyalukkas shopper wins big this DSF

Joyalukkas continues to be the most preferred jewellery shopping experience for customers. With more winnings and joyful celebrations, the participation of shoppers has been immense so far. Baby Ishanvi was announced as the 250gm winner for the raffle draw during the 27th edition of the DSF. The draw was held at Global Village. She was presented with the winnings by Justin Sunny, general manager, international operations at Joyalukkas Jewellery.
The raffles and retail promotions will continue throughout the event until January 29.
John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Group, said: “The participation and support have been truly outstanding and deeply satisfying. I congratulate Baby Ishanvi on being the lucky winner of the recently held raffle draw. All our customers deserve a chance to win big for shopping with us and we look forward to giving away prizes to more shoppers during DSF.”
This DSF season, there are a great number of chances to win as a total of 25kg gold will be given as prizes to 100 winners and shoppers on purchases worth Dh500.
