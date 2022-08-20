Joyalukkas organises 127th blood donation drive

Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM

Joyalukkas conducted their 127th blood donation campaign at the Blood Donation Centre at Latifa Hospital Dubai. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, John Paul Alukkas, managing director, international operations, Joyalukkas, said: “Joyalukkas has been regularly organising blood donation camps, in various countries, under the theme ‘Give Blood. Save a Life’. I am happy to state that this CSR activity has been a major success. Over the past 17 years, we have conducted 127 blood donation drives across the GCC. This reiterates of our commitment to society.

It is heartening to note that for the past so many years, our team has been able to organise these drives consistently. All our blood donation campaigns are voluntary, where our staff members and the general public, come together to donate blood. It is also to be noted that due to the high need for platelets, the campaigns are executed in coordination with the concerned government authorities,” he added.