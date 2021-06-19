Joyalukkas organises 117th blood donation drive in Dubai
Jewellery brand Joyalukkas organised a blood donation campaign to commemorate ‘World Blood Donor Day’ at Latifa Women & Children Hospital, Dubai. This corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, under the banner of Joyalukkas global CSR activities, was a success and reiterated the commitment of Joyalukkas to society.
Announcing the drive, Joy Alukkas, chairman, Joyalukkas Group, said: “This is the 117th blood donation campaign conducted over the past 16 years, under the auspices of Joyalukkas Blood Donation Forum that was set up in the year 2005. ‘Donate blood. Be a Hero’ is the guiding principle behind which the forum functions. We are happy to state that our blood donation forum is a very active in India too.”
Joy Alukkas added, “For the past 16 years we have been able to continue this blood donation initiative in a very consistent manner in the UAE, in coordination with the concerned government authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and with the Dubai Blood Donation Centre in Dubai. The blood donation campaign is successfully run in 11 countries, globally. ‘Blood donation is the ultimate donation’ is the guiding thought behind all our blood donation drives where not only staff members but also public take part to donate blood.”
KT Network
