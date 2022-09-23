Joyalukkas opens latest showroom in Safari Mall Sharjah

Joyalukkas recently unveiled its latest showroom in Safari Mall Sharjah. The showroom features state-of-the-art ambience and offers ample shopping space for shoppers in Sharjah. The latest showroom also showcases the latest and exquisite collections and is topped with best-in-class services.
Speaking of the opening, Joy Alukkas, chairman at Joyalukkas, said: “We are excited to open our latest showroom in Safari Mall, Sharjah. We are committed to offer the best in class jewellery shopping experience and this is what Safari Mall visitors can also be assured of. We are a brand for everyone that is committed to elevate the shopping experience and convenience of our patrons. I welcome all jewellery lovers in Sharjah to come and enjoy the special Joyalukkas experience of jewellery shopping.”
