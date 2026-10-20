Joyalukkas opens Jewel of Joy at Dubai Gold District

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, officially opened Jewel of Joy, described as the biggest jewellery showroom in the Middle East, at Dubai Gold District. The launch marks a milestone in the Group’s journey of nearly four decades in the UAE and a tribute to Dubai’s enduring stature as the City of Gold.

The showroom was inaugurated by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade of the UAE, alongside Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, consul-general of India in Dubai; Issam Galadhari, CEO of Ithra Dubai; Rashid Alharmoodi, senior director – commercial, Dubai Gold District; Tawhid Abdullah, chairman of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group; Dr Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group; John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery; family members and other distinguished dignitaries.

Spanning 25,000 sq ft, Jewel of Joy has been conceived as a complete jewellery experience centre rather than a conventional showroom, offering everything from timeless gold and elaborate bridal collections to responsibly sourced diamonds and rare precious gemstones. Located in the heart of Dubai Gold District, Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas is the brand’s only showroom of its kind, offering an exclusive jewellery experience unlike any of its more than 200 showrooms worldwide. The name “Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas” was unveiled by Galadhari.

At the heart of the showroom is The Royal Bangle Walk, a monumental bangle through which visitors can walk. The signature installation was unveiled by Dr Reddy during the inauguration.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Joy Alukkas said: "Jewel of Joy is more than a showroom. It is our tribute to a city that has given us so much, and our promise to customers that we will always strive to give them more. For nearly 40 years, we have grown alongside the UAE, and this destination reflects the scale, craftsmanship and warmth that define both Joyalukkas and Dubai. From The Royal Bangle Walk to our most extensive collection to date, every detail has been designed to make our customers feel truly special. This is our way of saying that the best is yet to come."

John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, said: "Our mission is to constantly meet their expectations and enhance their jewellery shopping experience. This showroom will be an experience like never before. It has everything a jewellery lover would like to experience and more. I invite all UAE residents and tourists to visit and experience the magnificent destination we have created for them."