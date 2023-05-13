Joyalukkas launches ‘Yuva’, a unique collection of young and trendy jewellery

The collection is crafted in 18 karat gold and are further accentuated with the use of stones like white mother of pearl and green malachite.

Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 3:36 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 4:03 PM

Renowned for creating timeless jewellery for every occasion, Joyalukkas recently unveiled its new collection ‘Yuva’. The new collection is specially designed for a younger audience that is looking for a reflection of their own style in jewellery.

The design inspiration of Yuva is geometric art forms. Shapes and icons have been used to amalgamate with linear lines to create a fashion-forward collection like no other. The collection is crafted in 18 karat gold and are further accentuated with the use of stones like white mother of pearl and green malachite.

Launching the new Yuva collection, John Paul Alukkas, managing director – international operations, Joyalukkas, said: “The Yuva collection is targeted towards the style-conscious working woman of today. Her style statement is effortless and relaxed and she is looking for jewellery to match that. Whether it is a day in the office or a dinner with friends after, these pieces are versatile and eye-catching.”