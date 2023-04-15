Joyalukkas launches festive offer for Akshaya Tritiya

During the offer period, customers can benefit from guaranteed gold rate protection provided they pay 10 per cent of the purchase value as advance.

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:45 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:12 PM

The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 22 this year, is believed to be a particularly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for buying gold and jewellery.

With the upcoming festive season including both Akshaya Tritiya and Eid, Joyalukkas is launching a festival promotion ‘Joyalukkas Cashback Celebrations’, which will run until April 23. Customers who buy gold jewellery for Dh2,500 or more will be eligible for a Dh50 gift voucher while those who buy diamond jewellery worth Dh2,500 or more will get gift vouchers worth Dh200. During the offer period, customers can benefit from guaranteed gold rate protection provided they pay 10 per cent of the purchase value as advance.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director — international operations, Joyalukkas Jewellery, said: “On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, we are thrilled to offer our clients the opportunity to buy jewellery of their choice and benefit from this festive offer. I wish them all an abundance of wealth, health and prosperity throughout their lives.”