Joyalukkas joins hands in the fight against the pandemic
Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas, recently handed over a cheque of Rs50 lakhs to Dr Lola Das, principal of Thrissur Medical College, as part of the institution’s effort to expand its ICU infrastructure. The new initiative will add 38 more ICU beds thus helping the institution help those in need. The construction of the new ICU block will be completed in one week.
The Joyalukkas Foundation decided to lend its support to the initiative at the special request of the doctors at the hospital. The meeting was attended by Dr Das; Dr Biju Krishnan, superintendent; Dr Nisha; Dr Randeep; Dr Raveendran and Dr Shamshad Begum. Apart from Alukkas, P P Jose, chief coordinator, Joyalukkas Foundation and T A George were also present during the function.
The chairman also pledged his support to donate an amount of Rs15 crores to help the patients who are in distress.
